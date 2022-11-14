Pictured above from left to right are the Lake Mills High School FFA students at Lucas Oil Stadium: Front row: Beau Schroeder, Landon Mueller, Sydney Streich, Alivia Schultz, Karyn Boschke, Grant Clark, Amaya Untz, MaKMcGowan, and Carsyn Peterson. Back row: Beau Buchholtz, Kenzie Nielsen, Olivia Olson, Christopher Nordness, KalebKoester, Christopher Johnson, Mason Lee, Nadiah Cromey, Destini Toth, and Payton Klettke.
Nineteen members of the Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA attended the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis,Indiana, on Oct. 26-29, 2022. Over 69,000+ FFA student members, advisors, parents, Alumni, and guests attended this year's convention. The convention was held at the Downtown Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas OilStadium.
Highlights of this year's trip for the Lake Mills High School FFA students included: touring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway & Museum, attending the National FFA Concert (Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen), attending the National FFA Career & College EXPO, touring Beasley's Orchard in Danville, Indiana, and attending the World's Toughest Rodeo. TheLake Mills High School FFA students also attended National FFA Convention Sessions and listened to keynote speakers Tamika Catchings (WNBA All-Star, WNBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist) and Coty Black (Past National FFA Officer).
Two Lake Mills High School 2020 graduates Madalyn Miller-Nielsen and Mia Schroeder were also recognized at the National FFA Convention on Saturday, Oct. 29 for achieving the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree level of achievement that an FFA member can accomplish. Madalyn Miller-Nielsen is a 2022 graduate of the UW-Madison Farm & Industry Short Course and is active on her family's dairy farm. Mia Schroeder is currently a Junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and majoring in Agricultural Business.