Nineteen members of the Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA attended the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis,Indiana, on Oct. 26-29, 2022. Over 69,000+ FFA student members, advisors, parents, Alumni, and guests attended this year's convention. The convention was held at the Downtown Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas OilStadium.

Highlights of this year's trip for the Lake Mills High School FFA students included: touring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway & Museum, attending the National FFA Concert (Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen), attending the National FFA Career & College EXPO, touring Beasley's Orchard in Danville, Indiana, and attending the World's Toughest Rodeo. TheLake Mills High School FFA students also attended National FFA Convention Sessions and listened to keynote speakers Tamika Catchings (WNBA All-Star, WNBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist) and Coty Black (Past National FFA Officer).