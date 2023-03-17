On Saturday, Feb. 25, music students from Lake Mills, Watertown Luther Prep, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Pardeeville, Wayland Academy, and Columbus met at Poynette High School for the 2023 Capitol Conference District Solo and Ensemble Festival. A large number of students performed at many different sites throughout the day for Wisconsin School Music Association certified music judges. The students, their teachers, and accompanists devoted many hours preparing for their performances. The ratings of their performances reflect not only these hours of preparation and hard work, but, more importantly, are an indication of their growth as young musicians and students of music.

A starred first rating indicates that it was an outstanding performance of advanced music qualifying it for advancement to the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at UW-Whitewater in April. Twenty-one performances received this honor: