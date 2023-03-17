On Saturday, Feb. 25, music students from Lake Mills, Watertown Luther Prep, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Pardeeville, Wayland Academy, and Columbus met at Poynette High School for the 2023 Capitol Conference District Solo and Ensemble Festival. A large number of students performed at many different sites throughout the day for Wisconsin School Music Association certified music judges. The students, their teachers, and accompanists devoted many hours preparing for their performances. The ratings of their performances reflect not only these hours of preparation and hard work, but, more importantly, are an indication of their growth as young musicians and students of music.
A starred first rating indicates that it was an outstanding performance of advanced music qualifying it for advancement to the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at UW-Whitewater in April. Twenty-one performances received this honor:
Baritone Saxophone Solo: Sofiya Ackerman; String Choir: Hannah DeVoy, Emma Madden, Addison Gardner, Allistar Horwatich, Chet Klawitter, Isabella Wepking, Rayne Smyers, Norah FitzGibbon, R. Venechuk; Violin Duet: Remy Klawitter and Chet Klawitter; Violin Solo: Remy Klawitter; Vocal Solo: John Bade, Lucas Branzowleski, Clara Branzowleski, Yosiel Cisneros-Hernandez, Hunter Davies, Sheel Gupta, Jack Nieth, Nina Sehmer; Vocal Theatre Solo: John Bade, Clara Branzowleski, Sheel Gupta, Sys Skudlarczyk; Vocal Duet: Sheel Gupta and Nev Ninneman, John Bade and Eli Schoeneck (LMMS cousin); Vocal Misc Ensemble: Treble Ensemble- Karol Alcala, Leola Becker, Clara Branzowleski, Gabi Dressel, Venessa Feirtag, Norah FitzGibbon, Nina Sehmer, Violet Thompson; Vocal Misc Ensemble: Bass Ensemble- John Bade, Henry Bell, Lucas Branzowleski, Yosiel Cisneros-Hernandez, Eddy Eveland, Ethan Evenson, Silas Frandy, Sheel Gupta, Gibson Hale, Alaric Keebler, Kaleb Koester, Drake Krauss, Jack Nieth and Tommy Stewart; Show Choir: Karol Alcala, John Bade, Leola Becker, Lucas Branzowleski, Clara Branzowleski, Yosiel Cisneros-Hernandez, Hunter Davies, Gabi Dressel, Vanessa Feirtag, Kate FitzGibbon, Norah FitzGibbon, Silas Frandy, Jeanne Green, Sheel Gupta, Alaric Keebler, Drake Krauss, Jack Nieth, Nev Ninneman, Nina Sehmer, Sys Skudlarczyk, Tommy Stewart, Kenzie Syvrud and Violet Thompson
Music students from Lake Mills High School earned the following:
Alternative String Ensemble: Remy Klawitter, Kenzie Syvrud, Hannah DeVoy, Gil Stevens, Eleah Castro, Chet Klawitter, Rayne Smyers, Sys Skudlarczyk, Claudia Curtis, Norah FitzGibbon, R. Venechuk; Bass Solo: Ian Saylor; Electric Bass Solo: Ian Saylor; String Duet: Claudia Curtis, Remy Klawitter; Vocal Solo: Sys Skudlarczyk, Karol Alcala, Leola Becker, Vanessa Feirtag, Kate FitzGibbon, Silas Frandy, Jeanne Green, Violet Thompson and Kenzie Syvrud; Vocal Theatre Solo: Leola Becker, Lucas Branzowleski, Hunter Davies, Kate FitzGibbon, Jack Nieth, Nev Ninneman, Kenzie Syvrud and Violet Thompson; Vocal Duet: Sheel Gupta and Sys Skudlarczyk; Drum Set Solo: Will Kirchberg
Class A Second: String Duet: Norah FitzGibbon, Kenzie Syvrud; Violin Solo: Hannah DeVoy, Emma Madden, Kenzie Syvrud; Euphonium Solo: Lucas Branzolewski; Flute Solo: Jackson Powell; Tuba Solo: Ian Saylor; French Horn Solo: Kenzie Syvrud; Vocal Solo: Nev Ninneman; Vocal Theatre Solo: Vanessa Feirtag, Silas Frandy, Jeanne Green; Piano Solo: Clara Branzolewski, Silas Frandy
Class A Third; Piano Solo: Gabi Dressel
Class B First: Alternative String Ensemble: Clara Branzolewski, McKynzie Neis, Isabella Wepking, Chet Klawitter, Violet Thompson, Gabi Dressel, Asha Herald and Jaxon Stock; Piano Solo: Jack Phillips; Violin Solo: Isabella Wepking; Trombone Solo: Henry Bell, Asha Herald; Trumpet Solo: Kathryn Czerniak, Seth Ritter; Marimba Solo: Gabi Dressel; Timpani Solo: Gabi Dresel; Percussion Ensemble: Andrew Bender, Gabi Dressel, Norah FitzGibbon, Will Kirchberg, Liam McHenry, Bennette Walter and Braxton Walter; Miscellaneous Ensemble: Sofiya Ackerman, R. Venechuk and Vocal Solo: Gabi Dressel and Drake Krauss
Class B Second: Cello Solo: Gabi Dressel, Norah FitzGibbon; String Duet: Clara Branzolewski, Gabi Dressel; Violin Solo: McKynzie Neis; Flute/Clarinet Duet: Karyn Boschke, Jackson Powell; Clarinet Choir: Karyn Boschke, Landon Dierkes, Abi Groth, Emmett Powell, Sys Skudlarczyk, Lily Templin, Nina Sehmer
Class C First: Jazz Ensemble: Jackson Powell, Sys Skudlarczyk, Nina Sehmer, Sofiya Ackerman, Kenzie Syvrud, John Bade, Lucas Branzolewski, Henry Bell, Gil Stevens, R. Venechuk, Seth Ritter, Kathryn Czerniak, Emma Madden, Ian Saylor, Norah FitzGibbon, Will Kirchberg and Clara Branzolewski; Saxophone Quartet: Sofiya Ackerman, Ginger Lilly, Sophia Pertzborn and Nina Sehmer; Brass Ensemble: Kathryn Czerniak, Seth Ritter, Kenzie Syvrud, Henry Bell, Gil Stevens, Asha Herald, Zach Twesme, Lucas Branzolewski and Ian Saylor
Class C Second; String Duet: McKynzie Neis (with LMMS sibling)
Class C Critique Only: String Duet: Kenzie Syvrud (with LMMS sibling)