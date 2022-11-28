CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 262-804-1087
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Pastor Lance Lackore
Office hours 9 a.m.—noon Monday—Thursday
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98—Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Choir Practice, Coffee Hour—Warm Room, (10 a.m.) Worship Service with Communion, (11:15 a.m.) Bible Study—Classroom
Wednesday ~ (8 a.m.) Peanut Project
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
Thursday ~ (10 a.m.) Book Club - Gathering room
Friday ~ (9:30 a.m.) Line Dancing
Saturday ~ (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship & Holy Communion
Sunday ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship & Holy Communion, (2 p.m.) Advent Vesper Service
Monday ~ (9 a.m) Line Dancing, (6:30 p.m.) Moravian Women's Board Meeting
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite—Matthew Room, (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship Class, (6:30 p.m.) Personnel Comm., (7:30 p.m.) AA
MAMRE MORAVIAN CHURCH
N9015 Cty Rd Q
Watertown, WI 53094
920-699-3272
Sunday ~ One service per month March thru December. Call for monthly 9 a.m. church service date or to request a yearly calendar of service dates.
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., P.O. Box 216, Lake Mills, WI 53551
Hours: Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
920-648-2614
REV SEONGMIN KIM
Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) In-Person Worship, “Parking Lot Praise” 87.9 FM, or Livestream Online, (11 a.m.) Fellowship after service YOUTH GROUPS - youth@lakemillsumc.org
Sunday ~ (4-6 p.m.) HS Youth
Wednesday ~ (3:30-5 p.m.) Kid’s Club, (6-7:30 p.m.) MS Youth
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
Sunday ~ ( 9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship Gathering
Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 3 ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills
Sunday, Dec. 4 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek, (11 a.m.) High School Youth Mass SFX
Wednesday, Dec. 7 ~ (6 p.m.) Religious Education Classes all lower grades
ST JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8496 Parsonage Lane, Waterloo
(The little white church outside of Lake Mills by the interstate)
920-648-5205
Pastors Kevin Hundley & Mike Helwig
Check our church website and Facebook page for more information.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Worship
Live Streaming services are broadcast on the church website.
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
Saturday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service
Sunday ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.), Worship Service, (8 a.m.) Praise Singers, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School, (3:30 p.m.) Advent by Candlelight
Monday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service, (7 p.m.) Mission Society
Tuesday ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Hand Bells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers Rehearsal, BIC Class
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Study, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (3:30 p.m.) Advent Service, 8th grade Handbells, (4:30 p.m.) Advent Supper, (6:30 p.m.) Advent Service, (7:30 p.m.) School Board
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH—ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
Saturday ~ (9 a.m.) Brat Sale @ Winter Market, (10 a.m.) Trinity Tree Sale
Sunday ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, Adult Bible Study, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Christmas Program Practice, (10 a.m.) Trinity Tree Sale
Tuesday ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals
Wednesday ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship on Wednesday, (7:15) Senior High on Wednesday (SHOW), Worship Band Practice, Youth on Wednesday (YOW)