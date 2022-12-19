CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 262-804-1087
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Pastor Lance Lackore
Office hours 9 a.m.—noon Monday—Thursday
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98—Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.
Saturday Christmas Eve ~ (5 p.m.) Christmas Eve Vigil
Sunday Christmas Day ~ (10 a.m.) Hymn and Sing Service
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
Friday ~ No Line Dancing
Saturday Christmas Eve ~ 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 p.m. Candlelight Service
Sunday Christmas Day ~ No Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship
Monday ~ No Line Dancing
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite—Matthew Room, (5:30 p.m.) District 11, No Discipleship Class, (7:30 p.m.) AA
MAMRE MORAVIAN CHURCH
N9015 Cty Rd Q
Watertown, WI 53094
920-699-3272
Sunday ~ One service per month March thru December. Call for monthly 9 a.m. church service date or to request a yearly calendar of service dates.
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., P.O. Box 216, Lake Mills, WI 53551
Hours: Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
920-648-2614
REV SEONGMIN KIM
Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Saturday Christmas Eve ~ (6 p.m.) Christmas Eve Service
Sunday Christmas Day ~ (10 a.m.) Sunday Worship, In-Person Worship, “Parking Lot Praise” 87.9 FM, or Livestream Online
Wednesday ~ (3:30-5 p.m.) Kid’s Club, (6-7:30 p.m.) MS Youth
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
Sunday ~ ( 9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship Gathering
Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 22 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass Lake Mills
Friday, Dec. 23 ~ (8:30 a.m.) Mass Johnson Creek
Saturday, Dec. 24 ~ (5 p.m.) Mass Lake Mills
Sunday, Dec. 25 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass (Lake Mills), (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek, (11 a.m.) Lake Mills
Tuesday, Dec. 27 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass Lake Mills
Wednesday, Dec. 28 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass Johnson Creek
ST JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8496 Parsonage Lane, Waterloo
(The little white church outside of Lake Mills by the interstate)
920-648-5205
Pastors Kevin Hundley & Mike Helwig
Check our church website and Facebook page for more information.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Worship
Live Streaming services are broadcast on the church website.
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
Saturday Christmas Eve ~ (3:30, 5, 9 p.m.) Christmas Eve Worship Services, (3:30 p.m. Sunday School Sings, (5 p.m.) Praise Singers Sing
Sunday Christmas Day ~ (9 a.m.) Christmas Day Worship w/Lord's Supper, Praise Singers Sing
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH—ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
Sunday Christmas Day ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, Adult Bible Study
Tuesday ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals
Wednesday ~ (7:15) Worship on Wednesday