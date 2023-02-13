CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 262-804-1087
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Pastor Lance Lackore
Office hours 9 a.m.—noon Monday—Thursday
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98—Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Choir Practice, Coffee Hour, (10 a.m.) Worship Service, (11:15 a.m.) Bible Study
Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) Ash Wednesday Service
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN CHURCH
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
Thursday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Elders
Friday ~ (9:30 a.m.) Line Dancing
Saturday ~ (4 p.m.) Worship (In Person & Live Stream Worship)
Sunday ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship (In Person & Live Stream Worship)
Monday ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing
Tuesday — (9:30 a.m.) Kim Sibert Circle, (7 p.m.) E. Raiford Circle
Wednesday ~ Ash Wednesday (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite—Matthew Room, (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship, (5:30 p.m.) District 11, (6 p.m.) Soup Supper, (6:45 p.m.) Ash Wednesday Service, (7:30 p.m.) AA
MAMRE MORAVIAN CHURCH
N9015 Cty Rd Q
Watertown, WI 53094
920-699-3272
Sunday ~ One service per month. Call for monthly 9 a.m. church service date or to request a yearly calendar of service dates.
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., P.O. Box 216, Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-2614
Hours: Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
Rev. Seongmin Kim
Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) 4k-12th grade Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship, In-Person, livestream YouTube Lake Mills UMC, 87.9FM, Following Worship - HS Youth (alternating virtual/in person) Email: youth@lakemillsumc.org; Scrip orders can be placed every 1st and 3rd Sunday
Tuesday ~ (7 p.m.) Dartball
Wednesday ~ Ash Wednesday (6 p.m.) Service, (3:30-5 p.m.) Kid’s Club, (5:45 - 6:30 p.m.) Confirmation, (6:30 p.m.) Chor Practice, (6-7:30 p.m.) MS Youth
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision)
920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel
email: office@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook & Instagram for more information/updates.
Sunday ~ (9& 10:30 a.m.) Worship Gatherings, (9:30 a.m.) Sunday School
Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish (stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 16 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass Lake Mills
Friday, Feb. 17 ~ (8:30 a.m.) Mass Johnson Creek
Saturday, Feb. 18 ~ (5 p.m.) Mass Lake Mills
Sunday, Feb. 19 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass (Lake Mills), (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek, (11 a.m.) Lake Mills
Tuesday, Feb. 21 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass Lake Mills
Wednesday, Feb. 22 ~ (8 a.m.) Mass Johnson Creek
ST JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8496 Parsonage Lane, Waterloo
(The little white church outside of Lake Mills by the interstate)
920-648-5205
Pastors Kevin Hundley & Mike Helwig
Check our church website and Facebook page for more information.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Worship
Live Streaming services are broadcast on the church website.
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
Saturday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service
Sunday ~ (8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.) Worship Service, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School & Bible Study
Monday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service
Tuesday ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Study, (10 a.m.) Men's Bible Study, (3:30 & 6:30 p.m.) Ash Wednesday Worship Service, (4:30 p.m.) Supper
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH—ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
Sunday ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 am.) Adult Bible Study
Tuesday ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals, (7 p.m.) Church Council Meeting
Wednesday ~ Ash Wednesday, (5 p.m.) 5th grade communion training, (6:15) Worship on Wednesday, (7:15 p.m.) SHOW & YOW, Choir Practice, Worship Band Practice