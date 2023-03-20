CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 262-804-1087
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Pastor Lance Lackore
Office hours 9 a.m.—noon Monday—Thursday
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98—Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.
Sunday 9 a.m. Choir Practice, Coffee Hour, 10 a.m. Worship Service, 11:15 a.m. Bible Study
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN CHURCH
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
Friday 9:30 a.m. Line Dancing
Saturday 4 p.m. Worship (In Person & Live Stream Worship)
Sunday 8:45 a.m. Adult Study, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10 a.m. Worship (In Person & Live Stream Worship), 11 a.m. Coffee & Fellowship Time
Monday 9 a.m. Line Dancing
Wednesday 9 a.m. Reaching Out Respite—Matthew Room, No Discipleship, 5:30 p.m. District 11, 6 p.m. Soup Supper, 6:45 p.m. Lenten Service, 7:30 p.m. AA
MAMRE MORAVIAN CHURCH
N9015 Cty Rd Q
Watertown, WI 53094
920-699-3272
Sunday ~ One service per month. Call for monthly 9 a.m. church service date or to request a yearly calendar of service dates.
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., P.O. Box 216, Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-2614
Hours: Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
Rev. Seongmin Kim
Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Sunday 9 a.m. 4k-12th grade Sunday School, 9 a.m. Adult Lent Book Study, 10 a.m. Worship, In-Person, livestream at YouTube Lake Mills UMC, 87.9FM, Following Worship — HS Youth (alternating virtual/in person), Coffee Fellowship, Children and Youth Ministry Email: youth@lakemillsumc.org; Scrip orders can be placed every 1st and 3rd Sunday. April 2 at 9 a.m., Service Project, Blanket Tying Party for Children/Youth & Women’s Group
Wednesday 3:30 Kid’s Club, 5:45 Confirmation, 6:30 p.m. Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m. MS Youth
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision)
920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel
email: office@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook & Instagram for more information/updates.
Sunday 9 & 10:30 a.m. Worship Gatherings, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School
Wednesday 6 p.m. AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish (www.stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 23 8 a.m. Mass Lake Mills
Friday, March 24 8:30 a.m. Mass Johnson Creek
Saturday, March 25 5 p.m. Mass Lake Mills
Sunday, March 26 8 a.m. Mass (Lake Mills), 9:30 a.m. Johnson Creek, 11 a.m. Lake Mills
Tuesday, March 28 8 a.m. Mass Lake Mills
Wednesday, March 29 8 a.m. Mass Johnson Creek
ST JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8496 Parsonage Lane, Waterloo
(The little white church outside of Lake Mills by the interstate)
920-648-5205
Pastors Kevin Hundley & Mike Helwig
Check our church website and Facebook page for more information.
Sunday 9 a.m. Worship
Live Streaming services are broadcast on the church website.
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
Saturday 6:30 p.m. Worship Service
RADIO BROADCASTING
Chapel of the Air has found a new home on the AM dial. WCLO, 1230 AM out of Janesville. We will be filling the 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. slot on Sunday mornings.
Sunday 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Worship Service w/Lord's Supper, 9:15 a.m. Sunday School & Bible study
Monday 6:30 p.m. Worship Service w/Lord's Supper
Tuesday 8 a.m. Women’s Bible Study, 5:30 p.m. Handbells, 6:30 p.m. BIC Class
Wednesday 9 a.m. Bible Study, 3:30 p.m. Worship Service, 4:30 p.m. Lenten Meal, 6:30 p.m. Worship Service, 7:30 p.m. Church Council
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH—ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
Sunday 8:15 & 10:30 a.m. In Person Worship & Live Streamed, 9:15 a.m. Sunday School, 9:30 am. Adult Bible Study, 6:15 p.m. Youth Meeting
Tuesday 6:45 p.m. Handbell Rehearsals
Wednesday 5 p.m. Lent Soup and Bread Meal, 6:15 p.m. Worship on Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. Choir Practice