CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 262-804-1087
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Pastor Lance Lackore
Office hours 9 a.m.—noon Monday—Thursday
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98—Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.
Sunday ~ (8:30 a.m.) Bible Study—Classroom, (9 a.m.) Choir Practice, Coffee Hour—Warm Room, (10 a.m.) Worship Service with Communion
Monday/Tuesday ~ Peanut Project with LMHS (Interact Group)
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
Thursday ~ (10 a.m.) Book Club
Friday ~ (9:30 a.m.) Line Dancing
Saturday ~ (7:30 a.m.) Men's Breakfast, (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship
Sunday ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship
Monday ~ (9 a.m) Line Dancing, (6:30 p.m. Moravian's Women's Board Meeting, (7 p.m.) Post Market Day Meeting
Tuesday ~ (9:30 a.m.) Kim Sibert, 96 p.m.) Budget Committee Meeting, (7 p.m.) E. Raiford Meeting
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite—Matthew Room, (1 p.m.) Brenda Brent, (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship Class, (7:30 p.m.) AA
MAMRE MORAVIAN CHURCH
N9015 Cty Rd Q
Watertown, WI 53094
920-699-3272
Sunday—One service per month March thru December. Call for monthly 9 a.m. church service date or to request a yearly calendar of service dates.
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., P.O. Box 216, Lake Mills, WI 53551
Hours: Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
920-648-2614
REV SEONGMIN KIM
Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Sunday—(9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) In-Person Worship, “Parking Lot Praise” 87.9 FM, or Livestream Online, (11 a.m.) Fellowship after service
YOUTH GROUPS—youth@lakemillsumc.org
Sunday—(4-6 p.m.) HS Youth
Wednesday—(3:30-5 p.m.) Kid’s Club, (6-7:30 p.m.) MS Youth
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
Sunday ~ ( 9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship Gathering
Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 5 ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills
Sunday, Nov. 6 ~ (8 a.m.) 2nd, 4th and 8th grade Mass, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek, (11 a.m.) Mass SFX
Wednesday, Nov. 9 ~ (6 p.m.) Religious Education Classes for Kindergarten through 8th grades, (7 p.m.) High School Religious Education, (7 p.m.) Confirmation Meeting
ST JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8496 Parsonage Lane, Waterloo
(The little white church outside of Lake Mills by the interstate)
920-648-5205
Pastors Kevin Hundley & Mike Helwig
Check our church website and Facebook page for more information.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Worship
Live Streaming services are broadcast on the church website.
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
Saturday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service
Sunday ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.), Worship Service, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School & Bible Study, (10:30 a.m.) 3rd Grade
Monday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service, (7 p.m.) Mission Society
Tuesday ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Hand Bells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers Rehearsal, BIC Class
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Study, (9:30) Power Hour, (3:15 p.m.) Catechism, (6:30 p.m.) Elders
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH—ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
Sunday ~ (8:15 & 10 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, Adult Bible Study, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, (10:30 a.m.) Linda's Anniversary Party
Tuesday ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals
Wednesday ~ (11:30 a.m.) Ladies Lunch Out, (6:15 p.m.) Worship on Wednesday, (7:15) Choir Practice, SHOW—Senior High on Wednesday, YOW—Youth on Wednesday