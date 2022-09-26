Sept. 29 - Oct. 5
CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 262-804-1087
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Pastor Lance Lackore
Office hours 9 a.m. — noon Monday — Thursday
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98 — Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.
Sunday ~ (8:30 a.m.) Bible Study — Classroom, (9 a.m.) Choir Practice, Coffee Hour — Warm Room, (10 a.m.) Worship Service with Communion
Wednesday ~ (7:30 p.m.) Peanut Project - Seward Hall
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
Saturday ~ (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship Service w/Holy Communion
Sunday ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship w/Holy Communion
Monday ~ (9 a.m) Line Dancing
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matthew Room, (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship Class, (6:30 p.m.) CEC Meeting, Moravian Women's Board, (7:30 p.m.) AA
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., P.O. Box 216, Lake Mills, WI 53551
Hours: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
920-648-2614
REV SEONGMIN KIM
Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Sunday — (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) In-Person Worship, “Parking Lot Praise” 87.9 FM, or Livestream Online, (11 a.m.) Fellowship after service
YOUTH GROUPS — youth@lakemillsumc.org
Sunday — (4-6 p.m.) HS Youth
Wednesday — (3:30-5 p.m.) Kid’s Club, (6-7:30 p.m.) MS Youth
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
Sunday ~ ( 9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship Gathering
Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 1 ~ Saint John Bosco Youth Day, Natural Family Planning Course, (4 p.m.) Reconciliation, (5 p.m.) Lake Mills
Sunday, Oct. 2 ~ Catechetical Sunday Mass for Catechists and families, (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek
Wednesday, Oct. 5 ~ Religious Education Classes for elementary through high school
ST JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8496 Parsonage Lane, Waterloo
(The little white church outside of Lake Mills by the interstate)
920-648-5205
Pastors Kevin Hundley & Mike Helwig
Check our church website and Facebook page for more information.
Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Worship
Live Streaming services are broadcast on the church website.
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
Saturday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service
Sunday ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.), Worship Service, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School & Bible Study, (10:30 a.m.) Kindergarten Mission Festival
Monday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service
Tuesday ~ (9 a.m.) Women's Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Hand Bells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers Rehearsal
Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Study, (9:30) Power Hour, (3:15 p.m.) Catechism
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
Sunday ~ (8:15 & 10 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, Adult Bible Study, (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Acolyte training w/Karen Peters
Tuesday ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals
Wednesday ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship on Wednesday, (7:15) SHOW, Choir Practice, Worship Band Practice, YOW