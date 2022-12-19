Lakeside Lutheran FFA attend National Convention

Attending the 95th annual National FFA Convention from October 25-29 were (left to right), Heather and Bryan Lester, Jesse Gilmore, Jefferson; Emma Wiedenfeld, Lake Mills; Hank Goessling, Whitewater; Allen Lester, Marshall; Camryn Gilmore, Jefferson; Paige Lester, Marshall; Lily York, Ixonia; Vivian Stahl, Whitewater; Tessa Schmocker, Whitewater; Mara Skalitzky, Columbus; Elana Litherland, Columbus; and advisor Jeff Meske.

 Contributed

Lakeside FFA members and three chaperones left for the 2022 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis recently. On the way, they toured agricultural machinery manufacturer Kuhn, North America in Brodhead, and learned how the implements are fabricated and assembled.

Their next stop was Fair Oaks Farms, Indiana, where nine families milk 36,000 cows. Tourists visit one of the farms to see a rotary parlor, along with robotic milkers. All tour buses and semis that deliver the milk use compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel made from the manure digesters. Methane also produces all electricity for the farms. Teens toured the Pig Adventure to see the entire process of raising pork from birth to finish weight. In a partnership with Legacy Farms, FFA students saw farrowing crates with piglets being born, feeder pigs in groups, and a variety of ages, from sows to finish pigs, housed together. The last leg of the journey was to a house shared with Cambridge FFA in downtown Indianapolis, where they enjoyed a late night round of pizza.