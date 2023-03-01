For the first time in program history, the Lakeside Lutheran boys club bowling team has qualified to compete in the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin-sponsored High School Bowling Club State Championships. The entire team, in back, from left, Garret Parkhurst, Zach Erickson, Caleb Bittorf, Christian Collins, Nathan Walker, Manuel Iglesias, coach Tom Horn. 2nd row: Elijah Grow. 3rd row: Aaron Hirsch. In front: Caleb Studnicka.
For the first time in program history, the Lakeside varsity boys club bowling team has qualified to compete in the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin (BCAW)-sponsored High School Bowling Club State Championships. In addition, junior Christian Collins and sophomore Caleb Studnicka have qualified to compete in the singles portion of the state level event. They are the second and third players in program history to qualify for individual competition.
BCAW splits the state into 14 districts composed of nearly 200 high school teams from across Wisconsin. In Division II, Lakeside placed third out of eight teams in District 6, which qualified them for state. Collins placed eighth out of 73 boys. Both the team and singles competition will take place at Dale’s Weston Lanes near Wausau from March 3-5.
“Qualifying for state has been a goal for the boys team for a few years now and we are quite proud the guys made it happen,” said Coach Rich Parkhurst. Last season they missed the qualifying spot by a slim margin, and this year they won by a slim margin, defeating Watertown Luther Prep in a tie-breaker match to finish the season. The starting five included senior Manuel Iglesias, Watertown; junior Christian Collins, Lake Mills; junior Aaron Hirsch, Johnson Creek; sophomore Caleb Studnicka, Sun Prairie; and freshman Garret Parkhurst, Johnson Creek.
To determine state qualifiers, club teams bowl nine-game matches Baker Style—five players in each game, with each bowler assigned two frames in the game. The team that wins at least 5 of those games scores a match point. Teams are then ranked in the district by the total number of match wins earned during the season. This year the LLHS boys had an 8-5-1 record. From an individual perspective, each meet allows players to bowl up to 36 frames. Individual bowlers are ranked by their fill percentage (when a strike or spare is achieved vs an open frame) and the top 8 boys and 4 girls advance to the state singles competition. Collins ended the year with an 81.77% fill rate across 225 frames bowled.
Coach Tom Horn emphasized the importance of the team’s performance in the second half of the season. “I always talk about how important it is to make our spares and fill frames. Each match we challenge ourselves to make all single pin spares and if someone misses we pick them up as a team! Each match in the second half of the season was over average. To put an exclamation point on his individual performance this year, Christian tossed two strikes in the 10th frame for a razor thin final game win in the match with Luther Prep.”
At the state tournament, the team begins with a 15-game qualifying set on Saturday. The top five teams move on to the semi-final step-ladder Saturday night. The singles bowlers begin with a three game qualifier on Friday afternoon. The top 25% of singles bowl in a semi-final round Saturday. The top five singles finalists bowl a step-ladder format and top two teams bowl head-to-head in the finals competition on Sunday.
In its fourth year, the Warrior 2022-23 bowling club consists of a varsity boys team, a varsity girls team, and two JV teams. The girls team co-opted with three girls from Watertown High School to complete its seven-player varsity roster this year.