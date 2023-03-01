LL 2023 Boys bowling team
For the first time in program history, the Lakeside Lutheran boys club bowling team has qualified to compete in the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin-sponsored High School Bowling Club State Championships. The entire team, in back, from left, Garret Parkhurst, Zach Erickson, Caleb Bittorf, Christian Collins, Nathan Walker, Manuel Iglesias, coach Tom Horn. 2nd row: Elijah Grow. 3rd row: Aaron Hirsch. In front: Caleb Studnicka.

 Contributed

For the first time in program history, the Lakeside varsity boys club bowling team has qualified to compete in the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin (BCAW)-sponsored High School Bowling Club State Championships. In addition, junior Christian Collins and sophomore Caleb Studnicka have qualified to compete in the singles portion of the state level event. They are the second and third players in program history to qualify for individual competition.

BCAW splits the state into 14 districts composed of nearly 200 high school teams from across Wisconsin. In Division II, Lakeside placed third out of eight teams in District 6, which qualified them for state. Collins placed eighth out of 73 boys. Both the team and singles competition will take place at Dale’s Weston Lanes near Wausau from March 3-5.