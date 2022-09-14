LLHS Homecoming Court

Members of the Lakeside Lutheran 2022 Homecoming Court include (couples from left to right) senior reps Allen Lester, Waterloo and Nora Larson, Columbus; King Ben Klug, Oconomowoc and Queen Julianne Dollard, Deerfield; junior reps Braden Buss, Watertown and Ella Hembrook, Jefferson; sophomore reps Ben Krauklis, Lake Mills and Morgan Muchka, Waterloo; freshmen reps Will Stuebs, Lake Mills and Juliet Boche, Watertown.

 Contributed

Lakeside Lutheran High School announces its Homecoming activities and events for 2022, beginning with all-school activities on Monday, Sept. 19 and ending with a dance on campus the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24.

The 2022 Homecoming Court includes two representatives from each of the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes, and four representatives from the senior class. 