Members of the Lakeside Lutheran 2022 Homecoming Court include (couples from left to right) senior reps Allen Lester, Waterloo and Nora Larson, Columbus; King Ben Klug, Oconomowoc and Queen Julianne Dollard, Deerfield; junior reps Braden Buss, Watertown and Ella Hembrook, Jefferson; sophomore reps Ben Krauklis, Lake Mills and Morgan Muchka, Waterloo; freshmen reps Will Stuebs, Lake Mills and Juliet Boche, Watertown.
Lakeside Lutheran High School announces its Homecoming activities and events for 2022, beginning with all-school activities on Monday, Sept. 19 and ending with a dance on campus the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24.
The 2022 Homecoming Court includes two representatives from each of the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes, and four representatives from the senior class.
Lakeside will celebrate homecoming with student activities throughout the week of Sept 19-23, both during and after the school day. This year’s theme is "Board Games." Members of each class decorate halls, doors, and windows and create class banners, floats, dances, and videos according to their assigned board game—“Monopoly” for the freshmen, “Clue” for sophomores, “Operation” for juniors and “Candyland” for seniors. Students will decorate the school throughout the week as well as participate in class competitions.
After a 5 p.m. downtown Lake Mills parade Friday, the varsity football team plays Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. The Warrior Marching Band and Dance Team will perform halftime routines. A semi-formal dance is planned for Saturday evening on the campus beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The activity schedule is as follows: Monday, Sept. 19 - pajama day, musical chairs, JV football game vs. New Glarus/Monticello 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 20 - country vs. country club, dodgeball, golf at Lake Ripley Country Club, volleyball at Luther Prep, soccer vs. Cambridge.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 - class workday to decorate school, powder puff football, boys volleyball, pep rally and talent show; Thursday, Sept. 22 - class color day, class relay, JV2 football at Beloit Turner, soccer at Luther Prep.
Friday, Sept. 23 - Warrior out, intro to court and class videos, parade at 5 p.m., alum zone in east gym 5:30 - 7 p.m., football game vs. Turner 7 p.m., marching band field show and dance team at halftime; Saturday, Sept. 24 - cross country at Nagawaukee, semi-formal dance at Lakeside 7:30-10:30 p.m.