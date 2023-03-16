Twenty-four Class A entries from Lakeside Lutheran High School earned a starred first rating at the Wisconsin State Music Association (WSMA) Solo-Ensemble District level held at Poynette High School on Feb. 25. Starred first ratings in Class A, the highest level of music selection, qualify musicians to perform at the WSMA State Festival at UW-Whitewater Saturday, April 29.

Those entries included three large ensembles: Warrior Percussion Ensemble, Warrior Jazz Ensemble, and Swing Choir. Small ensembles included a trombone-euphonium duet, an SSAA barbershop quartet, two piano trios and a piano duet. In individual work, four vocal solos, four musical theater performances, and six piano solos advanced. A trombone solo and a trumpet solo also earned trips to the state festival.