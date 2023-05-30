At the Lakeside Lutheran High School Commencement Concert May 21, the school’s music department, led by Choir Director Steven Springborn and Band Director Glen Pufahl, presented music awards for the 2022-2023 academic year to several student musicians. Gary and Nancy Fischer of Janesville also continued the scholarship tradition begun 25 years ago when they presented the Steven Fischer Memorial Scholarship to three seniors.

The National School Choral Award® is the highest honor for high school choral performers. It recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of top choral students nationwide, and was awarded to senior Juan Gulrud, son of Cody and Nidia of Marshall.