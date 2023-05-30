Music department award and scholarship recipients at Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills include back row, left to right are: Arnold Rupnow, Watertown; Isaac Winters, Watertown; Aaron Hirsch, Johnson Creek; Ethan Gulczynski, Lake Mills; Elijah Grow, Cottage Grove; Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson; Benjamin Klug, Oconomowoc. Middle row: Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie; Elsa Johansson, Columbus; Naomi Jenson, Waterloo; Sam Schmidt, Janesville; Manuel Iglesias, Watertown. Front row: Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; Chloe Berg, DeForest; Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; Nina Litherland, Columbus; Juan Gulrud, Marshall.
Nancy and Gary Fischer presented Steven Fischer Memorial Scholarships to three musical seniors at the May 21 Lakeside Lutheran Commencement Concert: Chloe Berg of Madison, Jack DePrey of Sun Prairie and Nina Litherland of Columbus.
Music department award and scholarship recipients at Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills include back row, left to right are: Arnold Rupnow, Watertown; Isaac Winters, Watertown; Aaron Hirsch, Johnson Creek; Ethan Gulczynski, Lake Mills; Elijah Grow, Cottage Grove; Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson; Benjamin Klug, Oconomowoc. Middle row: Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie; Elsa Johansson, Columbus; Naomi Jenson, Waterloo; Sam Schmidt, Janesville; Manuel Iglesias, Watertown. Front row: Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; Chloe Berg, DeForest; Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; Nina Litherland, Columbus; Juan Gulrud, Marshall.
Nancy and Gary Fischer presented Steven Fischer Memorial Scholarships to three musical seniors at the May 21 Lakeside Lutheran Commencement Concert: Chloe Berg of Madison, Jack DePrey of Sun Prairie and Nina Litherland of Columbus.
At the Lakeside Lutheran High School Commencement Concert May 21, the school’s music department, led by Choir Director Steven Springborn and Band Director Glen Pufahl, presented music awards for the 2022-2023 academic year to several student musicians. Gary and Nancy Fischer of Janesville also continued the scholarship tradition begun 25 years ago when they presented the Steven Fischer Memorial Scholarship to three seniors.
The National School Choral Award® is the highest honor for high school choral performers. It recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of top choral students nationwide, and was awarded to senior Juan Gulrud, son of Cody and Nidia of Marshall.