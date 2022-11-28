Lakeside Lutheran High School senior class officers and representatives elected for the 2022-23 school year are (left to right): Representative Averi Wolfram, Madison; Representative Grace Cody, Juneau; Representative Tyler Gresens, Sun Prairie; President Abigail Minning, Watertown and Vice President Claire Langille, Lake Mills.
Lakeside Lutheran High School junior class officers and representatives elected for the 2022-23 school year are (left to right): President Kooper Mlsna, Lake Mills; Representative Alex Reinke, Watertown; Representative Ella Ristow, Watertown; Representative Abby Meis, Watertown and Vice President Mia Krahn, Sun Prairie.
Lakeside Lutheran High School sophomore class officers and representatives elected for the 2022-23 school year are (left to right): President Farah Stuebs, Lake Mills; Vice President Easton Wolfram, Madison; Representative Ben Krauklis, Lake Mills; Representative Morgan Muchka, Waterloo and Representative Nadia Henriquez, Watertown.
Lakeside Lutheran High School freshman class officers and representatives elected for the 2022-23 school year are (left to right): Representative Carter Knorr, Lake Mills; Representative Faith Leckwee, Watertown; Representative Juliette Boche, Oconomowoc; Vice President Kylie Lundgren, Waunakee and President Natalie Popp, Fitchburg.
Lakeside Lutheran High School student body officers from the senior class elected for the 2022-23 school year are (left to right): Secretary Reyna Rupnow, Ixonia; Vice President Hadley Wendorff, Watertown; President Isaac Winters, Watertown and Treasurer Grace Korth, DeForest.
