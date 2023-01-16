Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Natalie Clark recently received a $500 Start-Up SAE grant from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. “Willard and I are so excited,” says Natalie, referring to her mule, the motivation behind her Wisconsin FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grant application. The SAE involves using therapy animals after the grantee takes online certification classes; the award was granted by Mr. and Mrs. Paul & Kirsten Gross.

The story begins when Natalie, daughter of Dustin and Ruth Clark, Lake Mills, wanted to buy a miniature horse that could go into the community as a therapy animal. “I had been really enjoying bringing my animals to places through FFA. Sharing the joy they gave me made me feel fulfilled,” she says. “I talked to my best friend Elana to see if she thought it was a good idea, and I found out she had already been to a nursing home with her dog.”