Online registration for the 2022-2023 school year is open from Monday, Aug. 1 through Monday, Aug. 15. All families must complete the required beginning-of-school forms, review student/family demographics, and will have the option to pay school fees. A reminder that families will be charged for breakfast and lunch meals. Free online ACH/Credit Card payment options are available during our online registration period.

To complete online registration, go to www.lakemills.k12.wi.us > Families Tab > Parent Information & Links > Skyward Family Access > Online Registration. If you have forgotten your login information, please click on “Forgot Your Login/Password” and follow the directions. Contact any school office for assistance.