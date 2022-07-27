Online registration for the 2022-2023 school year is open from Monday, Aug. 1 through Monday, Aug. 15. All families must complete the required beginning-of-school forms, review student/family demographics, and will have the option to pay school fees. A reminder that families will be charged for breakfast and lunch meals. Free online ACH/Credit Card payment options are available during our online registration period.
To complete online registration, go to www.lakemills.k12.wi.us > Families Tab > Parent Information & Links > Skyward Family Access > Online Registration. If you have forgotten your login information, please click on “Forgot Your Login/Password” and follow the directions. Contact any school office for assistance.
Families that do not have access to a computer may schedule an appointment at their school office: Elementary School: Jori Brunner, 920-648-2338 ext. 401; Middle School: Danelle Werner, 920-648-2358 ext. 210 and High School: Beckie Crenshaw, 920-648-2355 ext. 302 or Nancy Renz, ext. 301.
Families that need translation services may call April Driver at 920-648-2215 ext. 366 to schedule an appointment.
District-wide picture day for our K4 – 12th-grade students will be held on two days: Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Lake Mills Elementary School and Thursday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Lake Mills Elementary School
The 2022-2023 school year starts on Thursday, Sept. 1.