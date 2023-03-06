Representing Lake Mills High School FFA and participating in the speaking competition were Kylie Flores, Sydney Streich, Amaya Untz, Cooper Murphy, and Olivia Olson.Pictured above are some of the many Lake Mills FFA members that participated and assisted with the District FFA LDE Speaking Competition on Feb. 1. From left to right are Lake Mills FFA Advisor Mr. Wiedenfeld, Olivia Olson, Beau Schroeder, Cooper Murphy, Brayden Junkers, McKynzie Neis, Sydney Streich, Dani Giombetti, Morgan Zastrow, and Amaya Untz.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Lake Mills High School FFA Chapter hosted the 2023 WI FFA District 29 LDE Speaking Competition. Approximately 100 FFA students, teachers, and judges from seven area high schools attended and/or competed at the event. Participating high schools were: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills, Oconomowoc, Waterloo, and Watertown. Refreshments at the event were provided by the Lake Mills FFA Alumni.
All first and second place recipients in each District Level Speaking Contest Category advance to the WI FFA Sectional LDE Speaking Competition, which will be held on March 29 in East Troy.
Results at the District Competition were as follows: FFA Creed Speaking first place: Taylre Tietz, Watertown, second place: Emma Hertel, Lakeside Lutheran and third place: Emily Wetherell, Jefferson.
Discussion first place Ethan Johnson, Watertown, second place: Cade Hein, Fort Atkinson and third place Olivia Uttech, Oconomowoc.
Extemporaneous first place Brandon Boyd, Watertown, second place Elliott Small, Watertown and third place Amaya Untz, Lake Mills.
Employment Skills/Job Interview first place Gracie Wiechmann, Waterloo, second place Ava Gutzdorf, Watertown and third place Olivia Olson, Lake Mills.
Prepared Speaking first place Marissa Spoke, Waterloo, second place Sydney Miller, Oconomowoc and third place Isabella Alvarez, Lakeside Lutheran.
Parliamentary Procedure first place Watertown FFA, Middle School Quiz Bowl first place Waterloo FFA, second place Fort Atkinson FFA.