Hank and Pam Geib, of Lake Mills, received their BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association (AGLCA). The degree is given in recognition of completing one of the world’s most unique adventures, America’s Great Loop. Boaters doing the Great Loop are on a 6,000-mile journey that circumnavigates the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico, and around the southern tip of Florida.
Hank and Pam completed the Great Loop aboard their Krogen Express 49 power boat, Slainte. In addition to facing the challenges inherent to long-distance cruising, the couple enjoyed unparalleled views of the U.S. and Canada from the distinct vantage point of the water’s edge. They had this to say about their adventure:
“Many thanks to all the people who helped us along the way. The scenery was wonderful, but the people we met along the way will be remembered forever.”
Approximately 150 boats complete the Great Loop each year, making it a feat more unique than swimming the English Channel or climbing Mount Everest. Throughout this trip of a lifetime, they relied on America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association to provide them with information and assistance vital to the successful completion of their journey.
