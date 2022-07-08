Local nursing assistant students have completed their training at Madison Area Technical College’s Fort Atkinson campus. Pictured left to right: Eli Koehler of Fort Atkinson; Zoe Lewis of Oconomowoc; Heather Fox of Johnson Creek; and Autumn Cogdon of Jefferson. Second row left to right: instructor Debra Hall Kind; Anna Faulkner of Madison; Taylor Lewis of Oconomowoc; Kaia Heimstreet of Lake Mills and Etheine Yang of Fort Atkinson.
Several local nursing assistant students have completed their training at Madison Area Technical College’s Fort Atkinson campus and are ready to begin careers in the health care field or continue training in various medical related programs at colleges and universities.
Madison College’s Nursing Assistant (NA) program is a 3-credit class that is offered each fall, spring, and summer. The NA class prepares students for employment as nursing assistants and is a pre-requisite for many health care career programs. Students learn basic nursing and personal care skills, client rights, care of clients with dementia, and communication skills.
A supervised clinical experience with direct client care is a major component of the course and gives students real world experience with patients. MATC’s NA class is recognized by the Department of Health Services as a nurse aide-training program. Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible for certification testing (written and skills) for the Wisconsin Nurse Aide Registry.
Certification is required for employment in nursing homes, hospitals, home health agencies, hospices, and homes for the developmentally disabled. Students completed the basic Nursing Assistant course under the direction of instructors Dawn Johnson and Debra Hall Kind.