Thanks to all that stopped by the Club 55 food tent last week. We appreciated your support and were happy to put a face to a name in some instances. Our home baked goods were a big hit and reinforce our memories of being a child and eating grandmas’ cookies.
Our annual Apple Fest is Wednesday, Sept. 28 and coming up quickly. We are serving apple pie with Culver’s custard, apple cider, and apple desserts. We would love for you to bring your favorite apple dessert for us to serve that day. You can drop it off at 229 Fremont St. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 or the morning of Sept. 28. Thanks!
Those of you that are on our Club 55 mailing list will be receiving an email asking you to return your vote for two new Advisory Board nominees. We have two members of the Board whose terms have expired and need to elect two new members for a 3-year term each. Your vote will help us to carry on our mission here at Club 55. We are proud to offer Lake Mills seniors a place of their own!
For those of you that will be new to Medicare and are getting stacks of mail offering their services and wondering what to do I suggest signing up for a free workshop, the ABCs of Medicare. This workshop is offered by the Dodge and Jefferson County Benefit Specialists and is open to ALL Medicare beneficiaries who have questions about the complex Medicare options. It is being offered next Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at the Watertown Public Library, 100 S Water St. in the Community Room. The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is sponsoring this workshop and are NOT trying to sell anything. They are hoping to help you understand the world of Medicare. All attendees need to pre-register by calling 920-674-8734.
The last walk of 2022 being offered by the ADRC of Jefferson County is next Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Dorothy Carnes Park East. W6509 Jones Lane, Fort Atkinson. Arrive by 9 a.m. and meet at the main parking lot. This program offers a wonderful way to get fresh air, feel the sun, exercise, meet new people, and enjoy many unique attractions in Jefferson County.