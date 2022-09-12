Thanks to all that stopped by the Club 55 food tent last week. We appreciated your support and were happy to put a face to a name in some instances. Our home baked goods were a big hit and reinforce our memories of being a child and eating grandmas’ cookies.

Our annual Apple Fest is Wednesday, Sept. 28 and coming up quickly. We are serving apple pie with Culver’s custard, apple cider, and apple desserts. We would love for you to bring your favorite apple dessert for us to serve that day. You can drop it off at 229 Fremont St. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 or the morning of Sept. 28. Thanks!