MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, honeydew melon, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas/pearl onions, chocolate pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, health slaw, apple slices, cookie, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Beef frank on a whole wheat bun, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, frosted cake, fruited gelatin
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25