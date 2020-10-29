LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Fish sandwich, or rib patty
TUESDAY — Hamburger/cheeseburger on bun, or fruit & yogurt parfait
WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken flatbread sandwich or chili with crackers
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — Cheese quesadilla or max snacks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Chicken Alfredo
TUESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Tacos
THURSDAY — Grilled cheese
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milkMONDAY — Whole grain pancake, applesauce, milk
TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins, milk
THURSDAY — Whole grain pop tart, beef stick, oranges, milk
FRIDAY — Breakfast bar, yogurt, Craisin, milk
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Sausage patty, whole grain French toast sticks
TUESDAY — Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries (HS) Philly beef panini
WEDNESDAY — Four cheese calzone
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
FRIDAY — Turkey and cheese
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
MONDAY — Chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, green beans, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe. ice cream cup
THURSDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, petite banana, French bread
FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, coleslaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread • Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
