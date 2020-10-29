LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Fish sandwich, or rib patty

TUESDAY — Hamburger/cheeseburger on bun, or fruit & yogurt parfait

WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken flatbread sandwich or chili with crackers

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — Cheese quesadilla or max snacks

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Chicken Alfredo

TUESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Tacos

THURSDAY — Grilled cheese

FRIDAY — No School

LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milkMONDAY — Whole grain pancake, applesauce, milk

TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins, milk

THURSDAY — Whole grain pop tart, beef stick, oranges, milk

FRIDAY — Breakfast bar, yogurt, Craisin, milk

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Sausage patty, whole grain French toast sticks

TUESDAY — Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries (HS) Philly beef panini

WEDNESDAY — Four cheese calzone

THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

FRIDAY — Turkey and cheese

JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, green beans, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe. ice cream cup

THURSDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, petite banana, French bread

FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, coleslaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread • Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

