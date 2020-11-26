LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain banana bread, applesauce, milk

TUESDAY — Fruit loops

WEDNESDAY — Frudal

THURSDAY — Breakfast burrito

FRIDAY — Mini bagels and cream cheese

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese

TUESDAY — Chicken Alfredo

WEDNESDAY — Beef dippers

THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes

FRIDAY — Pita with hummus

