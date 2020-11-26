LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain banana bread, applesauce, milk
TUESDAY — Fruit loops
WEDNESDAY — Frudal
THURSDAY — Breakfast burrito
FRIDAY — Mini bagels and cream cheese
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
TUESDAY — Chicken Alfredo
WEDNESDAY — Beef dippers
THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes
FRIDAY — Pita with hummus
