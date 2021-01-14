LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Sloppy Joe on whole grain bun or orange chicken over rice
TUESDAY — Walking taco or Asian rice bowl
WEDNESDAY — Regular chicken patty or mini corn dogs
THURSDAY — Pork roast or Southwest chicken tomato soup
FRIDAY — Cheese pizza pie or chicken pizza quesadilla
