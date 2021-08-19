August 23-27
MONDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, poppy seed torte, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Meatloaf, red beans and rice, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Escalloped potato and ham casserole, tossed salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, watermelon slice, cookie, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, broccoli cuts, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25