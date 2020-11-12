LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain French toast sticks, apples, milk
TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, banana, cheese stick, milk
THURSDAY — Trix cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk
FRIDAY — Yogurt, granola, blueberries, milk
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza hot dish
TUESDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain pancakes
THURSDAY — Whole grain hamburgers, (HS) Three cheese panini
FRIDAY — Ham and cheese sub
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
