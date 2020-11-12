LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain French toast sticks, apples, milk

TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, banana, cheese stick, milk

THURSDAY — Trix cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk

FRIDAY — Yogurt, granola, blueberries, milk

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza hot dish

TUESDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain pancakes

THURSDAY — Whole grain hamburgers, (HS) Three cheese panini

FRIDAY — Ham and cheese sub

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

