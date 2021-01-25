JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, cinnamon roll, apple slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad,, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chicken Marsala, baked potato, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cookie, applesauce, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

Load comments