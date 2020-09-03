LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Lucky Charms, whole grin snack, juice
WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon roll, cheese stick, banana
THURSDAY — Frosted Flakes, whole grain snack, juice
FRIDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, apples
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — (ES & MS) Grilled cheese, (HS) Ham and Swiss panini
WEDNESDAY — Orange chicken with vegetables
THURSDAY — Pizza snacks
FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets
