LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Lucky Charms, whole grin snack, juice

WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon roll, cheese stick, banana

THURSDAY — Frosted Flakes, whole grain snack, juice

FRIDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, apples

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — (ES & MS) Grilled cheese, (HS) Ham and Swiss panini

WEDNESDAY — Orange chicken with vegetables

THURSDAY — Pizza snacks

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Load comments