LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, whole grain snack, 100% juice
TUESDAY — Bagel, cheese stick, raisins
WEDNESDAY —Apple frudal, peaches
THURSDAY — Trix cereal, whole grain snack, 100% juice
FRIDAY — Banana chocolate bar, beef stick, oranges
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
TUESDAY — Grilled cheese w/tomato soup
WEDNESDAY — Orange chicken/brown rice
THURSDAY — Whole grain pizza sticks
FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets
