LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, whole grain snack, 100% juice

TUESDAY — Bagel, cheese stick, raisins

WEDNESDAY —Apple frudal, peaches

THURSDAY — Trix cereal, whole grain snack, 100% juice

FRIDAY — Banana chocolate bar, beef stick, oranges

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese

TUESDAY — Grilled cheese w/tomato soup

WEDNESDAY — Orange chicken/brown rice

THURSDAY — Whole grain pizza sticks

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets

