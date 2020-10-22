LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain pancake, applesauce, milk

TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins, milk

THURSDAY — Whole grain pop tart, beef stick, oranges, milk

FRIDAY — Breakfast bar, yogurt, Craisin, milk

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Sausage patty, whole grain French toast sticks

TUESDAY — Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries (HS) Philly beef panini

WEDNESDAY — Four cheese calzone

THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

FRIDAY — Turkey and cheese

