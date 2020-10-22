LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain pancake, applesauce, milk
TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins, milk
THURSDAY — Whole grain pop tart, beef stick, oranges, milk
FRIDAY — Breakfast bar, yogurt, Craisin, milk
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Sausage patty, whole grain French toast sticks
TUESDAY — Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries (HS) Philly beef panini
WEDNESDAY — Four cheese calzone
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
FRIDAY — Turkey and cheese
