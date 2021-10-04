Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, spice cake, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, ambrosia dessert, apricot halves, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, winter blend vegetables, orange sherbet, apple slices, rye dinner roll
FRIDAY — Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, creamsicle torte, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25