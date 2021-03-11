LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Pop Tart
TUESDAY — Whole grain pancakes
WEDNESDAY — Yogurt
THURSDAY — Trix cereal
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — French toast sticks
TUESDAY — Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain calzone
THURSDAY — Pulled pork on a whole grain bun
FRIDAY — Turkey and cheese sub
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.