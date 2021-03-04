LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Multi-grain Cheerios
TUESDAY — Whole grain waffles
WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick
THURSDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch
FRIDAY — Whole grain muffin
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Whole grain grilled cheese
TUESDAY — Whole grain beef walking tacos
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain chicken nuggets
THURSDAY — Salisbury steak
FRIDAY — Fruit and yogurt parfait
