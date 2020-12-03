JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Sliced ham, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, three beans salad, chocolate cloud torte, fruited gelatin, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, applesauce, red velvet cake, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, tapioca pudding, fruit cocktail, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Beef stew, corn, cantaloupe, chocolate chip cookie, cheddar biscuit

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

Load comments