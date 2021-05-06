JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian vegetables, Alexander torte, fruited gelatin, French bread

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, oatmeal raisin cookie, apple slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprout, spice cake, applesauce, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, coleslaw, cinnamon roll, honeydew melon, onion rye bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

