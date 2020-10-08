JC Senior Dining

Oct. 12- Oct. 16

MONDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, coconut cream pie, apricot halves, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Glazed ham, calico ban casserole, health slaw, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, pickled bet salad, cookie, applesauce, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Beef stew, corn, cantaloupe, ice cream cup, cheddar biscuit

FRIDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, carrot cake, pear slices, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

