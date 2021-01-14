JC Senior Dining

Jan. 18 - Jan. 22

MONDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, chocolate raspberry torte, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, wax beans, chocolate pudding, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY —Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad with carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fruit cocktail, French bread

THURSDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, sugar cookie, peach slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

