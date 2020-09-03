MONDAY — Closed

TUESDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, California blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, vanilla pudding, apple slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, coconut cream pie

FRIDAY — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, pear slices, cookie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

