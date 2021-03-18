JC Senior Dining

March 22 - March 26

MONDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin

TUESDAY — Baked spaghetti, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, peach slices

THURSDAY — Smoked sausage, calico beans casserole, California blend vegetables, spice cake

FRIDAY — Salmon loaf, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, cinnamon roll, petite banana

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

