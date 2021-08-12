MONDAY — Burgundy mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetable, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, frosted cake, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, fudge brownie, peach slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25