JC Senior Dining
Feb. 22 - Feb. 26
MONDAY — Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, Chinese ramen salad, sugar cookie, apple slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chili casserole, corn, applesauce cake, cantaloupe slice, cornbread
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, cooper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce cake, pear slices, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, tossed salad, mixed vegetables, chocolate cloud torte, apricot halves, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
