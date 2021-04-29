MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, chocolate sundae cup, apple slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chili casserole, tossed salad, poppy seed torte, cantaloupe, cornbread

WEDNESDAY — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, winter blend vegetable, vanilla pudding, peach slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Chicken marsala, baby red potatoes, green beans, chocolate raspberry torte, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

