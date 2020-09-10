ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

TUESDAY — BBQ Chicken

WEDNESDAY — Ravioli

THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes

FRIDAY — Pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, applesauce

TUESDAY — Cheerios, whole grain snack, juice

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins

THURSDAY — Whole grain Pop Tart, hard boiled egg, oranges

FRIDAY — Whole grain breakfast bar, yogurt, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Fresh fruit and yogurt parfait and granola (HS) Philly beef panini

TUESDAY — Whole grain grilled cheese and chicken quesadilla

WEDNESDAY — Chicken fried rice

THURSDAY — All beef hot dog

FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza (HS) buffalo chicken pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

Sept. 14 — Sept. 18

MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail,sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, cookie, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, wax beans, spice cake, peach slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, applesauce, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, cheddar biscuit• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

Load comments