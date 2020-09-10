ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Grilled cheese
TUESDAY — BBQ Chicken
WEDNESDAY — Ravioli
THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes
FRIDAY — Pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, applesauce
TUESDAY — Cheerios, whole grain snack, juice
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins
THURSDAY — Whole grain Pop Tart, hard boiled egg, oranges
FRIDAY — Whole grain breakfast bar, yogurt, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Fresh fruit and yogurt parfait and granola (HS) Philly beef panini
TUESDAY — Whole grain grilled cheese and chicken quesadilla
WEDNESDAY — Chicken fried rice
THURSDAY — All beef hot dog
FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza (HS) buffalo chicken pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
Sept. 14 — Sept. 18
MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail,sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, wax beans, spice cake, peach slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, applesauce, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, cheddar biscuit• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.