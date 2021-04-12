LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Banana Bread, applesauce
TUESDAY — Fruit Loops, juice box, whole grain snack
WEDNESDAY — Frudal, Craisin
THURSDAY — Breakfast stuffed bread stick, peaches
FRIDAY — Sunrise hash browns, whole grain snack, pears
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Quesadilla
TUESDAY — Chicken Alfredo
WEDNESDAY —Beef dippers
THURSDAY — Sloppy Joe
FRIDAY — Pizza Lunchable
