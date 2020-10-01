Oct. 5-9
MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, cinnamon roll, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chili casserole, corn, cantaloupe, ice cream cup, cornbread
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, cookie, apple slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef frank on a bun, German potato salad, winter blend vegetables, petite banana, fudge brownie
FRIDAY — Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, green beans, peach slices, chocolate raspberry torte, sliced bread
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10-12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
