LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cheerios

TUESDAY — Waffles

WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick

THURSDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch

FRIDAY —Banana muffin

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

TUESDAY — Beef tacos

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets

THURSDAY — Sweet and sour chicken

FRIDAY — Fruit and yogurt parfait

