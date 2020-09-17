LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain waffles, fruit cup

TUESDAY — Whole grain cherry Frudal, cheese stick, Craisins

WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin, beef stick, applesauce

THURSDAY — Whole grain Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, whole grain snack, Amazing raisins

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Sausage, French toast sticks

TUESDAY — Turkey club sub (HS) turkey club panini

WEDNESDAY — Four cheese whole grain calzone

THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

FRIDAY — No School

