LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain waffles, fruit cup
TUESDAY — Whole grain cherry Frudal, cheese stick, Craisins
WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin, beef stick, applesauce
THURSDAY — Whole grain Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, whole grain snack, Amazing raisins
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Sausage, French toast sticks
TUESDAY — Turkey club sub (HS) turkey club panini
WEDNESDAY — Four cheese whole grain calzone
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
FRIDAY — No School
