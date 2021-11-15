MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin pie, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

FRIDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25.

Recommended for you