BREAKFAST
Milk will be provided with all meals
MONDAY — Banana bread, cheese stick and fruit
TUESDAY — French toast sticks, egg patty and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Bagels, yogurt and fruit
THURSDAY — Hard boiled egg, whole grain breakfast snack and fruit
FRIDAY — Egg patty and buttermilk biscuit
LUNCH
MONDAY — Quesadilla and salsa, Churro, vegetable and fruit
TUESDAY — Chicken stir fry with vegetables and rice, dinner roll and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Pizza stix, marinara sauce , vegetable and fruit
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and fruit
FRIDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce, breadstick, vegetable, fruit
Only Friday’s meals will be picked up on Friday
The Lake Mills Area School District will be providing FREE meals for all children in the community 18 years and younger. This includes all children; not limited to children who attend the Lake Mills Area School District.
The meals will be provided Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.
Those who need meals delivered can signup or call 920 648-2355 ext. 312.
No reservation required, drive up service
TIMES: 10 a.m.-Noon
DATES: The Lake Mills Area School District will continue the federally sponsored program until the LMASD buildings re-open.
LOCATIONS:
Real Hope Church - 1345 Stonehedge Ln.
Country Acres - N6795 Cty Rd. A
Community House - 865 E. Lake St.
LM High School - 615 Catlin Dr.
LM Middle School - 318 College St.
LM Elementary School - 155 E Pine St.
