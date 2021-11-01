MONDAY — Ham rolls, squash, health slaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, wax beans, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner rolls
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, cooper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three beans salad, spice cake, petite banana, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chili casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbert, peach slices, cornbread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25.